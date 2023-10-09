Tatum recorded 13 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 114-106 preseason win over the 76ers.

Boston's go-to player on offense needed 13 shots to score 13 points in this preseason opener. However, the lack of efficiency doesn't matter here, as he's simply getting reps before the start of the campaign, where he figures to have a pivotal role in a contending Boston team. Tatum is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.