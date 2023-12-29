Tatum (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but the Celtics will play it safe Friday. Tatum played 43 minutes in an overtime win Thursday, and he said after the game that he was still dealing with some swelling. With Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) both out, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are both expected to see heavy usage for the Celtics. It's also fair to expect Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard to see a bump in fantasy value.