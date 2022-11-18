Davison generated 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes in Thursday's 105-103 home win over the Go-Go.

It's been a busy three days for the young 20-year-old, who played 36 minutes for Maine on Tuesday, flew to Atlanta and played briefly for Boston on Wednesday, then returned to Maine for Thursday's game. The young two-way player is proving to be an intriguing starter for Maine and demonstrating plenty of upside. But he needs to cut back on the turnovers. Through five games, Davison has 5.8 dimes but also 4.4 TO's per contest.