Celtics' Jeff Roberson: Inks camp deal with Boston
Roberson has agreed to a training camp contract with the Celtics, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
Roberson was nominated to the Second Team All-SEC (Coaches) during his senior year at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 boards while hitting 1.9 threes per game at 40.5 percent. After going unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, Roberson secured a spot on Golden State's summer league squad, where he racked up just eight points in 51 minutes. Struggles aside, the Celtics feel he's deserving of a training camp tryout.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....