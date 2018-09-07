Celtics' Jeff Roberson: Inks camp deal with Boston

Roberson has agreed to a training camp contract with the Celtics, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

Roberson was nominated to the Second Team All-SEC (Coaches) during his senior year at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 boards while hitting 1.9 threes per game at 40.5 percent. After going unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, Roberson secured a spot on Golden State's summer league squad, where he racked up just eight points in 51 minutes. Struggles aside, the Celtics feel he's deserving of a training camp tryout.