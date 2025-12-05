Walsh tallied 22 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes during the Celtics' 146-101 win over the Wizards on Thursday.

Walsh and the rest of the Celtics starters were forced to take on larger roles Thursday due to Jaylen Brown being sidelined with an illness. Walsh made the most of the opportunity, connecting on all eight of his field-goal attempts en route to a career-high scoring performance. The third-year forward has stepped up in a big way during Boston's three game-winning streak, and over that span he has averaged 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over 28.9 minutes per game.