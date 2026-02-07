Walsh (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Celtics' 98-96 win over the Heat.

With Jaylen Brown (hamstring/knee) and Sam Hauser (thumb) returning from one-game absences and with Nikola Vucevic making his Celtics debut, head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to remove Walsh from the rotation. Though defense is Walsh's calling card, his lack of productivity on the offensive end looks as though it cost him his spot on the second unit Friday. Since moving out of the starting five Jan. 3, Walsh has shot just 38.3 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three-point range in 18 appearances. Walsh's move outside of the rotation may not necessarily be a permanent one, but even if he gets some minutes in the Celtics' next game Sunday versus the Knicks, he shouldn't be expected to deliver much fantasy value.