Porzingis didn't return to Sunday's 112-98 win over the Wizards after exiting in the second quarter with right heel pain.

Porzingis turned in 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes before leaving the contest. The Celtics didn't provide an update on Porzingis' status following the game, but it's worth noting that the big man's heel injury isn't an aggravation of the left foot/ankle that required offseason surgery and cost him the first 17 games of the season. For now, Porzingis can be viewed as day-to-day leading up to the Celtics' next game Thursday versus the Bulls.