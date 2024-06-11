Porzingis (lower leg) is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals versus the Mavericks on Wednesday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis was seen walking around with a sleeve on his left ankle during media availability but seemed to be in good spirits as he has stated he will do everything he can to play in Game 3, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. While the 28-year-old has told reporters he wants to play, it is ultimately up to the Celtics' medical staff to determine whether or not Porzingis will be cleared in time for Wednesday after suffering a torn medial retinaculum in the third quarter of Game 2. Porzingis has missed 10 games this postseason due to an unrelated right calf strain, accumulating 32 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and an assist while shooting 12-for-20 from the field across two games in the NBA Finals. For now, there is no indication Porzingis will be ruled out for Game 3, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.