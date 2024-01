Kornet (hamstring) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

This is unfortunate news for Boston, as Al Horford is resting Tuesday and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is questionable. Sam Hauser could see more run Tuesday, and he fared well Monday against the Pelicans with 11 points, one assist, one steal and three triples in 26 minutes.