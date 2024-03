Kornet is starting Monday's game against Detroit, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kornet will join the starting lineup for the second time in four games, as the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (ankle), Sam Hauser (ankle) and Al Horford (rest). Kornet tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 28 minutes in Tuesday's spot start against the Jazz.