Kornet (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against Memphis, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As expected, Kornet will shake off a probable tag and suit up Sunday, ending a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Before he was sidelined, the backup big man played at least 18 minutes in four straight games, averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.8 minutes during that stretch.