Kornet registered four points (2-4 FG), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 119-94 win over the Pistons.

In addition to strong rim protection and defensive playmaking, Kornet racked up six offensive rebounds, all of which came in the first half. Among all players with at least 200 rebounds this season, Kornet's 14.1 percent offensive rebounding rate is the seventh best mark in the league.