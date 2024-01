Kornet (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Kornet has missed the last two games due to a tight left hamstring, but it's somewhat encouraging that he's deemed questionable on Boston's initial injury report for Thursday's game after being listed as doubtful for the previous two matchups. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game.