Kornet notched two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 119-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Kornet played a meaningful role for the second straight game but was unable to repeat his performance from Sunday. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) given the night off, Kornet slid into the backup center role behind the returning Al Horford. Despite his struggles, Kornet remains a name to watch should either Prozingis or Horford miss time moving forward.