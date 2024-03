Kornet closed with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.

Kornet capitalized on his looks from the field, chipped it on the glass, and brought his signature brand of two-way activity to the Celtics' bench rotation. Xavier Tillman was a healthy scratch Saturday, and it will be interesting to see if he re-emerges in a role Monday against Portland, but Kornet is firmly ahead on Boston's depth chart.