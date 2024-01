Kornet will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Jaylen Brown is returning to the starting lineup, but Derrick White (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) have been ruled out, so Kornet will start next to Al Horford in the frontcourt Wednesday. In his only other start this season, Kornet posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes versus the Raptors on Dec. 29.