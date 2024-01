Kornet (hamstring) will not play Tuesday versus Indiana, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Kornet will miss his second consecutive game due to left hamstring tightness. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday against Los Angeles. Kristaps Porzingis should operate in a large role Tuesday, while Oshae Brissett or Lamar Stevens could be incorporated into the center rotation.