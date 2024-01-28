Kornet won't return to Saturday's game against the Clippers due to left hamstring tightness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports. He recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block in 18 minutes prior to departing.

Kornet sustained the injury in the third quarter and won't be able to continue, leaving the Celtics low on frontcourt depth with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) having already been ruled out ahead of Saturday's contest. The statuses of both Porzingis and Kornet are now in question for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans.