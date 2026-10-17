Uzan chipped in with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over the 76ers.

Uzan delivered an efficient scoring performance in a starting role, and it's safe to say the young floor general made the most of his opportunity. Even though his preseason performance made a positive impression, his regular-season opportunities remain uncertain given Boston's backcourt depth. He's not expected to have many minutes unless Boston suffers a rash of injuries in the backcourt.