Pritchard ended with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt) across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 loss to Oklahoma City.

Pritchard took full advantage of what was an ugly loss Tuesday, doing most of his damage when the game was already out of hand. The Celtics were simply embarrassed by an undermanned Thunder squad, affording players like Pritchard a crack at more playing time. Despite a proven ability to convert from three-point land at a high rate, Pritchard's role is typically far too small to warrant attention, even in deeper formats. He had reached double-digit minutes only once in the Celtics' previous 11 games.