Celtics coach Ime Udoka confirmed Thursday that Williams (knee) will remain in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 6 against the Warriors, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Williams has played through knee soreness for most of the playoffs, so it's not much of a surprise that he'll make a 10th consecutive start as the Celtics look to even up the series at 3-3 on Thursday. He's averaged 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game during the Finals, and he should see his usual workload in Game 6 with the Celtics trying to extend the series.