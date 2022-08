Williams has no long-term concerns with his knee and he should be 100 percent for the start of training camp, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Williams dealt with some lingering knee soreness throughout the playoffs last season, but he avoided surgery for the issue and has had a full offseason to recover. There seems to be minimal concern about the issue at this point, so look for Williams to resume his duties as the team's starting center in 2022-23.