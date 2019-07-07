Celtics' Robert Williams: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
Williams posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 19 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 win over the 76ers.
Williams put together a solid showing and stat line, pitching in across every category while doing work on the defensive end. While the Celtics essentially swapped Al Horford and Aron Baynes for Enes Kanter this offseason, Williams will nevertheless need to prove himself to coach Brad Stevens.
