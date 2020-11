Madar was selected by the Celtics with the 47th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A guard out of Israel, Madar has been putting up some nice numbers with Hapoel Tel Aviv this season. In 30.5 minutes per game across four appearances, he's averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 30.5 minutes. The 19-year-old is expected to be a draft-and-stash, but his potential to be a contributing NBA player in the future seems legitimate.