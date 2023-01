Coffey will start Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf) and Marcus Morris (knee) all out, Coffey will make his first start since Dec. 15. Across his previous seven starts, Coffey has averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.