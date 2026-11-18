Miller had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across four minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to the Jazz.

Miller has seen his playing time shrink considerably, logging just nine combined minutes over his last two appearances after scoring in double figures in consecutive outings. The rookie forward has demonstrated intriguing versatility with his scoring, rebounding and defensive contributions, but his inconsistent role in the Clippers' frontcourt makes him difficult to trust in fantasy formats. He remains primarily a developmental option with long-term upside.