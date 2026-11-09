Miller posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 139-123 win over the Pelicans.

With Isaiah Jackson (groin) unavailable, Miller saw the biggest workload of his career as the primary backup at center to Brook Lopez and scored in double digits for the first time, while making an impact on defense as well. The 2026 second-round pick will see his minutes shrink once Jackson gets healthy, but Miller's showing he can contribute when given a chance.