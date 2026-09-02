Miller ended with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Spain's 108-106 loss to Greece in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Miller is remaining active this offseason, first participating in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Clippers and now FIBA qualifiers for Spain. The rookie second-rounder could have a hard time cracking Los Angeles' Opening Night rotation, as Isaiah Jackson, Rui Hachimura and Max Strus are all well-positioned for reserve roles in the frontcourt.