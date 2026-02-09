Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin will be available for Tuesday's game against Houston, Farbod reports.
Mathurin was acquired from Indiana at the trade deadline and is expected to step into a sizable role right out of the gate. The Clippers have made a lot of changes, but Mathurin could be set up nicely to be the No. 2 option on offense behind Kawhi Leonard.
