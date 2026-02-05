The Pacers traded Mathurin (rest), Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Clippers on Thursday in exchange for Ivica Zubac (personal) and Kobe Brown, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Injuries have limited Mathurin to just 28 regular-season games in 2025-26, but he's set to play a sizable role for the Clippers now that James Harden is out of the backcourt mix. His departure from Indiana frees up more playing time for Johnny Furphy, and his presence in Los Angeles should eat into the minutes of Jordan Miller. Mathurin averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.6 minutes per contest in his last eight games for Indiana. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Sacramento while the trade finalizes.