default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Mathurin (toe) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's meeting with Milwaukee, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

This will be Mathurin's fourth consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered highly questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors.

More News