Mathurin amassed 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to San Antonio.

Mathurin was expected to see increased usage during Kawhi Leonard's (ankle) absence, but the former's total wasn't enough to overcome a productive night from the Spurs. Mathurin snapped an impressive five-game streak of 20-plus point performances. He'll try to renew that streak on the road for a two-game set against the Pelicans.