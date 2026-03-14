Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Pours in 26 points Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin recorded 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 119-108 win over the Bulls.
Mathurin scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game, providing the Clippers with a reliable scoring punch off the bench. In typical fashion, Mathurin's peripheral contributions have left a little to be desired, dragging down his overall fantasy value. If you need points and out-of-position rebounds, make sure Mathurin isn't somehow available in your league.
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