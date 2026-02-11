Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Serviceable effort in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin racked up nine points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 loss to the Rockets.
Mathurin made his debut for the Clippers, chipping in across multiple categories, including a season-high three steals. While it does appear as though he is going to play a consistent role for his new team, fantasy managers know exactly what they are getting when rostering Mathurin. If you can ignore the field-goal percentage and deal with inconsistent defensive contributions, Mathurin is fine to have on a standard-league roster.
