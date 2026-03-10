Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Shines with 28 points from bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin logged 28 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Knicks.
Mathurin's acquisition has played a big role in the Clippers' resurgence, who have a legitimate chance to escape the play-in bracket if they can string together more victories. Although the team looked like a squad in tank mode after dealing away James Harden and Ivica Zubac, the team has thrived with the addition of Mathurin and Darius Garland. The team is 7-3 over the past 10 games, and Mathruin's continued work with the second unit will remain a critical piece of the game plan.
