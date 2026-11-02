The Clippers recalled Ingram (Achilles) from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Sunday.

Ingram appears to be making steady progress after missing the opening run of the 2026-27 season through a partial Achilles tear, although it remains unclear when he'll be an option again for the Clippers and how quickly he'll regain playing time. Having worked with the G League squad Sunday, the versatile man is back with the main team, and his eventual return to action will restore a major piece of the rotation. However, while Ingram remains out, Darius Garland and Kris Dunn look set to carry most of the workload in upcoming contests.