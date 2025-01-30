Christie (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Hornets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Christie's absence streak will extend to four games Friday due to a sprained left ankle. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Toronto.
