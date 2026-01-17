Christie provided 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Friday's 121-117 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Christie and Jordan Miller powered the Clippers' bench in an exciting overtime win. Friday marked just the second time Christie has scored in double figures at the NBA level this season, with the other coming back Nov. 6. He isn't likely to see this level of playing time regularly, but with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) sidelined, Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Derrick Jones (knee) still out and newly signed Patrick Baldwin unavailable, Christie stepped up and played a meaningful role in a strong team victory.