Christie finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 loss to the Suns.

Christie did the majority of his damage in the fourth quarter of a game that had already been decided, but it was promising to see him turn in a solid showing. The Minnesota product has been bouncing back and forth between the NBA club and the G League through the first few weeks of the new campaign, so Thursday's performance could be a step toward carving out a spot in LA's rotation.