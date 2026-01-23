Zubac registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 victory over the Lakers.

Zubac secured a game-high 19 rebounds in the win, 10 of which came on the offensive glass. He also posted his best scoring performance since Jan. 7 and did so in an efficient manner. Zubac has now turned in four straight double-doubles, averaging 15.0 points and 14.0 boards during this hot stretch.