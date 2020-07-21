Zubac wasn't present at the Clippers' practice session Tuesday and may not have arrived in Orlando ahead of the NBA season restart, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported back on July 10 that Zubac didn't accompany the Clippers' main traveling party to Orlando, but a team source suggested the center was set to join the club soon. A week and a half later, Zubac has yet to be spotted at team workouts, making it unclear whether or not he's made the trip to Orlando or is in the process of completing a mandatory self-quarantine period in his hotel room. Regardless, Zubac's continued absence from workouts puts his status in question for the season restart, as the Clippers are set to return to action July 30 against the Lakers. With Montrezl Harrell (personal) having left the Orlando bubble to tend to a family emergency, the Clippers could be forced to rely heavily on the newly signed Joakim Noah to fill minutes at center if both Zubac and Harrell are unavailable when the season resumes.