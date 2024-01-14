Zubac, who was a late addition to the Clippers' injury report due to right calf tightness, is starting Sunday against the Timberwolves, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Zubac was deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup less than an hour before tipoff, but he'll still be part of the starting lineup against Minnesota. Whether he'll face any restrictions remains to be seen, but he's averaged 14.8 points and 11.4 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.