Zubac, who was a late addition to the Clippers' injury report due to right calf tightness, is starting Sunday against the Timberwolves, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Zubac was deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup less than an hour before tipoff, but he'll still be part of the starting lineup against Minnesota. Whether he'll face any restrictions remains to be seen, but he's averaged 14.8 points and 11.4 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Leads team with double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Dominates with 20 rebounds•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts 18/14 double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-double against Boston•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Strong double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Records double-double in win•