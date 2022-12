Zubac won't return to Wednesday's contest against Minnesota due to left knee discomfort, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The center's outing is done after suffering the injury sometime during the first half. Zubac posted two points (1-4 FG) and grabbed seven rebounds in 17 minutes before exiting early. Looking ahead, Zubac will presumably be tabbed questionable for the Clippers' next contest Thursday against Phoenix.