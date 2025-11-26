Collins finished Tuesday's 135-118 loss to the Lakers with 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes.

Collins hit a season-high four three-pointers Tuesday, but his offensive output has been very inconsistent recently, averaging just 9.9 points on 42.3 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from three in his last nine games. With the slew of injuries the Clippers are currently dealing with, Collins may be asked to step up until the team gets healthier.