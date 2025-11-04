Collins contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Monday's 120-119 loss to Miami.

Collins is essentially locked into a timeshare with Derrick Jones, and that is currently limiting the fantasy upside of both players. Through six games, Collins is sitting just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats with averages of 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 24.2 minutes per contest.