Collins racked up 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-109 loss to the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old big continues to impress from three-point range. Collins has drained at least one trey in 12 straight games dating back to Jan. 3, averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting a blistering 65.3 percent from the floor and 59.3 percent from beyond the arc.