Clippers' Jordan Miller: Available Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller (hamstring) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Miller will shed his questionable tag due to a strained left hamstring and is available to make his season debut. Still, the two-way player isn't guaranteed meaningful minutes.
