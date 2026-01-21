Miller ended Tuesday's 138-110 loss to the Bulls with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

Miller scored in double digits for the fifth straight game, although all in all, it was a somewhat sobering performance. Kawhi Leonard continues to miss games due to a knee issue, affording Miller a much larger role in the rotation. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per game. He remains a viable standard league asset, at least until Leonard is cleared to return, although this is a reminder that he is unlikely to move the needle every night.