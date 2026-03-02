Miller supplied 19 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 victory over New Orleans.

The 19 points were Miller's best scoring effort since Feb. 21, when he dropped 21 on the 76ers. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in four straight games as he takes on a bigger role in the Clippers' rotation, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 boards and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes during that span. With Kris Dunn leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter after getting elbowed in the head, Miller's workload might be more secure in the short term if Dunn is forced to miss additional time.