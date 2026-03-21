Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against Dallas, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Leonard will shake off a questionable tag after missing two of the previous three games for Los Angeles. With Leonard active, Jordan Miller won't offer as much upside in fantasy hoops.
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